Man recovering from gun shot wound

A Lincoln man is recovering after accidentally shooting himself in the leg.

According to Lincoln Police, the man and his grandchildren went to the Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education center to shoot just before noon Tuesday.

They say he was unloading his 9mm in his vehicle before going into the building.

His gun went off and the bullet went through his left thigh.

Police say the man's grandchild went inside to get help.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.