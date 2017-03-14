Fire damages unoccupied North Platte motel

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) _ A fire damaged a North Platte motel that a fire chief says was unoccupied because of renovations.

Firetrucks were dispatched around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday to the Holiday Inn Express, and firefighters report seeing flames coming from the building's roof as they arrived. No injuries have been reported. North Platte Fire Chief Dennis Thompson says the motel rooms were empty because of the renovations. He says the building sustained significant smoke and water damage.

The fire's starting point and cause are being investigated.