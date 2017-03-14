Fire damages unoccupied North Platte motel - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Fire damages unoccupied North Platte motel

Fire damages unoccupied North Platte motel

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com


       NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) _ A fire damaged a North Platte motel that a fire chief says was unoccupied because of renovations.
        Firetrucks were dispatched around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday to the Holiday Inn Express, and firefighters report seeing flames coming from the building's roof as they arrived. No injuries have been reported. North Platte Fire Chief Dennis Thompson says the motel rooms were empty because of the renovations. He says the building sustained significant smoke and water damage.
        The fire's starting point and cause are being investigated.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.