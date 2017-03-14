NEB Softball: Huskers Host New Mexico State in Home-Opening Series

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

LINCOLN – After playing its first 20 games on the road, the Nebraska softball team hosts its first home games this weekend when the Huskers welcome New Mexico State to Bowlin Stadium for a three-game series.

The series begins on Saturday with a doubleheader at Noon before the teams meet again on Sunday at Noon. Tickets are available for both days and can be purchased online at Huskers.com, over the phone by calling 1-800-8-BIG-RED or at the Bowlin Stadium ticket window on game day beginning at 11 a.m. both days. Fans with a ticket to the Husker baseball game on Saturday or Sunday will receive free admission into the softball game by presenting that same day’s baseball ticket at the front gate.

Fans unable to make it out to the park can listen to all three games for free on Huskers.com.

Both Saturday games will also be available to watch with a subscription to BTN Plus, which costs $9.95 monthly, with automatic renewal each month. Including this weekend, a total of 24 Husker games - home and away - will air on BTN Plus.

Nebraska enters Saturday’s home opener trying to snap a four-game losing streak, after the Huskers were swept in a three-game series at No. 21 Arizona State last weekend. NU will face a New Mexico State team that has won four of its last five games and is 8-11 entering a Wednesday game with New Mexico.

Following Sunday’s series finale, Nebraska will hop on a bus and travel to Wichita, Kan., for a Monday matchup with Wichita State at 5 p.m. The Huskers then host Omaha on Wednesday at 3 p.m. before beginning Big Ten play against No. 8 Minnesota.

This Week's Top 10

1) The Huskers have played a nation-leading 11 games against teams ranked in the NFCA poll. No other team in the country has played more than nine games against current top-25 teams.

2) Nebraska has played 16 of its 20 games against teams who are either ranked (12) or receiving votes (four) in this week’s NFCA top-25 poll.

3) According to the most recent NCAA rankings, Nebraska’s opponent winning percentage of .715 ranks second nationally.

4) NU has won 11 consecutive home openers and is 14-1 all-time in home openers at Bowlin Stadium.

5) Nebraska has posted a winning home record in each of the last 39 seasons dating back to 1977.

6) Nebraska has used a different batting lineup in each of its 20 games this season and has duplicated its starting lineup only once.

7) Nebraska is hitting .299 over its last 10 games after hitting just .180 in its first 10 games.

8) Saturday’s doubleheader will be streamed on BTN Plus. Twenty-four of NU’s final 32 games can be watched with a BTN Plus subscription.

9) New Mexico State won the most recent meeting with Nebraska, 16-11 in 2015, in the second-highest scoring game in Husker history.

10) MJ Knighten totaled 20 runs, 19 hits and 18 RBIs in Nebraska’s 16 home games last season, adding eight home runs and two doubles.

Huskers and the Home Opener

Nebraska is 14-1 in home openers since Bowlin Stadium opened in 2002, with the lone loss coming to Creighton in 2005. The Huskers have won 11 straight home openers.

• MJ Knighten played a large role in Nebraska’s 2016 home opener, homering twice in the Huskers’ 6-4 win over Wichita State, including a walk-off two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning.

• Knighten is 5-for-9 (.556) with one double, three homers and eight RBIs in Nebraska’s home openers the past three seasons. She has also added four runs while slugging 1.667 with a .600 on-base percentage.

Knighten Shines at Bowlin Stadium

MJ Knighten has been an outstanding hitter throughout her Husker career, but the senior has been right at home at Bowlin Stadium, putting up impressive numbers.

• In 49 career games at Bowlin Stadium, Knighten has posted a .381 batting average with six doubles, four triples, 10 homers and 38 RBIs. Four of her six career triples have come at home.

• Knighten has hit safely in 37 of her 49 career home games, while scoring a run in 34 games and producing an RBI in 19 games.

• She has totaled multiple hits 20 times and produced 11 multi-RBI efforts in her 49 career home games.

• Knighten has hit more home runs at Bowlin Stadium (10) than the rest of the Husker roster combined (9).

• Last season, Knighten hit eight home runs and drove in 18 runs in NU’s 16 home games while scoring 20 runs.

• In 2015, Knighten hit .492 (29-for-59) in 17 home games.

Metzler Exceeding Career Totals

Junior Gina Metzler leads Nebraska with a .397 average, nine runs and 23 hits. Metzler is enjoying a career year.

• Metzler has 23 hits in 58 at bats this season after recording 17 hits in 69 at bats in her first two seasons. It took Metzler only 14 starts and 43 at bats to eclipse her career hit total entering the year.

• Metzler has a team-leading five multi-hit games and posted a 10-game hitting streak from Feb. 24 to March 10, the longest by a Husker this season.

• She has eclipsed her career totals entering the year in doubles (3-1) and stolen bases (3-1) and matched her career total in RBIs (4).

• Metzler has produced her first career three-hit game, four-hit game and multi-RBI game this season.

Husker Hitting & Pitching Improving

Nebraska’s hitters and pitchers have shown improvement this season, despite the Huskers’ overall record. That improvement is noticeable when comparing Nebraska’s first 10 games to its last 10 games.

• Offensively, Nebraska is batting .119 higher over the last 10 games than it did during the first 10 games of the season. NU has also improved its slugging percentage by .224 and its on-base percentage by .149 over the last 10 games.

• The Huskers have scored 40 runs over their last 10 games after totaling only 11 runs in their first 10 games.

• Five Husker starters are hitting above .300 over the last 10 games. In the first 10 games of the year, Gina Metzler (.333) was the only Husker hitting above .250.

• Nebraska’s pitchers have combined for a 4-6 record over the last 10 games after opening the year 0-10.

• NU has lowered its ERA by 1.93 over the last 10 games compared to the first 10 games of the season. The Huskers have also lowered their opponent batting average by .072 and their opponent on-base percentage by .046.

• Senior Cassie McClure is 3-1 with one save and a 2.74 ERA over Nebraska’s last 10 games. McClure was 0-4 with a 5.18 ERA in the first 10 games of the year.

Nebraska Has Faced Tough Schedule

Considering Nebraska has faced more ranked teams than any other team in the country, it should come as no surprise that the Huskers’ overall schedule ranks as one of the toughest in the nation.

• According to this week’s NCAA “Toughest Schedule” rankings, Nebraska has played the nation’s No. 2 schedule based on opponent’s winning percentage.

• Northwestern has played the nation’s toughest schedule. Four of the six toughest schedules in the nation have been played by Big Ten teams.

• Sixteen of Nebraska’s 20 games have come against teams either ranked or receiving votes in this week’s NFCA poll, the highest total of any team in the country.

Scouting New Mexico State (8-11)

New Mexico State, the defending two-time Western Athletic Conference regular-season champion, is 8-11 this season entering a Wednesday home game with New Mexico. The Aggies went 4-1 at the Rebel Classic last weekend. NMSU has faced one Big Ten opponent this season, losing to No. 14 Michigan, 5-4, on Feb. 24 when the Wolverines scored three runs in their final at bat to rally for the win.

Offensively, New Mexico State is averaging 4.0 runs per game. Five Aggie starters are hitting better than .300. Kelsey Horton leads the team with a .387 average, eight doubles, three homers and 17 RBIs. Horton is tied for the team lead in hits (24) with Rachel Rodriguez, who is batting .369. Rodriguez has scored a team-high 13 runs and is 11-of-12 in stolen bases as the only Aggie with more than four steals. Merina Ili is hitting .333 with five doubles and nine RBIs, while Fahren Glackin is batting .320 with seven doubles and a team-high 10 walks. Amy Bergeson rounds out the quintet of .300 hitters as she owns a .306 average.

Defensively, NMSU is allowing an average of 4.8 runs per game. The Aggie pitching staff boasts a 3.92 ERA, while New Mexico State is averaging one error per game and more than one unearned run per game while posting a .966 fielding percentage.

Kayla Green and Samaria Diaz have been the Aggies’ primary pitchers this spring. Green is 4-6 with a 3.53 ERA and one save in a team-high 73.1 innings. She has appeared in 18 of New Mexico State’s 19 games, including 14 starts. Opponents are hitting .256 against her, and she has allowed 11 home runs. Diaz is 4-5 with a 4.47 ERA in 47.0 innings over 16 appearances and five starts. She leads the staff with 29 strikeouts but has also walked 30. Glackin (0-0, 4.50 ERA in 4.2 IP) is the only other Aggie who has pitched for New Mexico State this season.