30th Anniversary of the death of Deputy Craig Dodge

30 years ago today, Deputy Craig Dodge was shot and killed in the line of duty. He remains the only deputy in Lancaster County to be murdered on the job.

Tuesday morning, those who remember Craig returned to the place where his life was taken in 1987.

"You know, I would just like people to know that he was a good man. And he care a lot about people. He always wanted to help people, and I really miss him," said David Dodge, the son of the deputy.

David says his dad would appreciate the recognition, but he wouldn't prefer it. It wasn't in his humble nature to be the center of attention.

Craig's wife Barbara Dodge says it doesn't feel like three decades since he's been gone. She also said Craig was proud to wear the badge.

"He loved his job. He used to say, 'I can't believe they pay me to do this.' And he would get ready for work and his tie, and say, 'look out bad guys...here I come!," said Barbara.

A K-9 from Alabama was in attendance too. He'll serve as the newest member of the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office. His name? "Dodge," in honor of the fallen deputy. Something Barbara and David say is a fitting tribute.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner was also in attendance. He served with Dodge in his early years. He remembers Dodge's easy-going nature. Wagner also said the memorial is a solemn reminder of the risk each man and woman who serves takes everyday.

"I think the importance of the memorial is for us to remember that this is a dangerous business, and we need to maintain our vigilance and safety procedures at all times," Wagner said.