LPD receives generous donation

Surveillance video has proven to be essential in solving crimes across the Capitol City.

In a partnership to increase video efficiency Whitehead Oil and Union Bank and Trust donated $5,000 to the Lincoln Police Department.

“They are taking the ownership in the safety and security of their employees, of their businesses, of our community and contributing to the Lincoln Police Department," Chief Jeff Bliemeister, Lincoln Police, said.

The money will go toward a new video system called ACE–Input. It will streamline video collecting and distributing.

Jared Minary, Forensic Video Technician for LPD, says they process upward of 900 video cases each year.

The new system will boost their efforts to identify suspects.

"Video can be quickly triaged, it can be clarified and sometimes even edited for court purposed or what ever is needed for releasing to the media,” Minary, said.

This generous donation follows a string of armed robberies, resulting in the arrest of Marcus Remus and Shawn Brooks. Both businesses were affected by them and they credit both Lincoln Police and video surveillance for the arrests.

"In all of these different incidents, there was video evidence that the Lincoln Police Department was able to gain in partnership with these businesses, and utilize to work towards a conclusion," Chief Bliemeister, said.

When it comes to solving crimes, LPD says it's a partnership between both law enforcement and the community.

"Living in a world with the technology we have, we felt good with the video surveillance and the other items we have in place, but there is always a way to do it better,” Alan Fosler, Senior Vice President of Union Bank and Trust, said.

"Frankly, it's not as much about the money that was taken,” Mark Whitehead, President of Whitehead Oil. From that stand point, that's replaceable, in every one of these incidents, as the chief indicated, there was a fire arm discharged and that's incredibly concerning to us."