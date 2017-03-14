UNL researchers study rural needle exchange programs

Lincoln Police are investigating an assault and robbery that happened Tuesday near Vine and N 27th street.More >>
Lincoln Police are investigating an assault and robbery that happened Tuesday near Vine and N 27th street.More >>
The concert venue has been changed due to impending inclement weather.More >>
The concert venue has been changed due to impending inclement weather.More >>
A man and woman have been charged in connection with a boating accident that severely injured a girl at Lake Maloney in western Nebraska.More >>
A man and woman have been charged in connection with a boating accident that severely injured a girl at Lake Maloney in western Nebraska.More >>
Lincoln Fire and Rescue got a special delivery Thursday morning. Firefighters waited for the arrival of two new trucks. They're the first of five vehicles soon coming LFR This was the first day workers, family members and passer bys got to check them out.More >>
Lincoln Fire and Rescue got a special delivery Thursday morning. Firefighters waited for the arrival of two new trucks. They're the first of five vehicles soon coming LFR This was the first day workers, family members and passer bys got to check them out.More >>
Lincoln residents David and Shirley Montgomery met 38 years ago on a blind date.More >>
Lincoln residents David and Shirley Montgomery met 38 years ago on a blind date.More >>
A University of Nebraska-Lincoln student accused of assault says in a lawsuit that he's been unfairly banned from the campus.More >>
A University of Nebraska-Lincoln student accused of assault says in a lawsuit that he's been unfairly banned from the campus.More >>
Drive time in Lincoln can be frustrating, especially when you're a part of stop and go traffic.More >>
Drive time in Lincoln can be frustrating, especially when you're a part of stop and go traffic.More >>
The north and southbound lanes of the 70th Street and Yankee Hill Road intersection will reopen Friday, June 16, over a month ahead of schedule.More >>
The north and southbound lanes of the 70th Street and Yankee Hill Road intersection will reopen Friday, June 16, over a month ahead of schedule.More >>
Co–owner of Lulu's Lunchery, Karen Lamb said owning a restaurant is about more than simply filling the stomach.More >>
Co–owner of Lulu's Lunchery, Karen Lamb said owning a restaurant is about more than simply filling the stomach.More >>
Authorities have charged the mother of two children who were locked out of their south-central Nebraska home in 91-degree heat.More >>
Authorities have charged the mother of two children who were locked out of their south-central Nebraska home in 91-degree heat.More >>