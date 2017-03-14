AAA offering rides on St. Patrick's Day weekend

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

From 2011 to 2015, a total of 252 lives were lost on our nation’s roadways in drunk-driving crashes on St. Patrick’s Day.

To help fight impaired driving this year, AAA and Budweiser urge everyone to have a plan to get home safely if they are celebrating with alcohol. This means choosing a designated driver, calling a cab, staying where you are celebrating, or finding another safe way home.

For those that did not plan ahead and need the Tow To Go program, it is available Friday, March 17th through 6am Sunday morning, March 19th. The following guidelines apply:

Tow To Go Service Area Phone Number FL, GA, TN, NE and IA (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

Tow To Go Guidelines:

Confidential local ride to a safe location within 10 miles

The AAA tow truck takes the vehicle and the driver home

Free and available to AAA members and non-members

Tow To Go is provided in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Nebraska, and Iowa

Tow To Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions

Visit www.AAA.com/TowtoGo for dates and availability throughout 2017

If you are hosting a party, please do so responsibly. Check out the Great Pretenders Party Guide from the Auto Club Group Traffic Safety Foundation to learn more.

“Celebrating safely is not a matter of luck,” said Amy Stracke, Managing Director, Traffic Safety Advocacy for AAA – The Auto Club Group and Executive Director of the ACG Traffic Safety Foundation. “If you’re going to be out drinking or hosting a party with alcohol, please plan ahead so you and your loved ones get home safely.”

“The Tow To Go program is an effective way to promote the use of Designated Drivers and help prevent impaired driving,” said Katja Zastrow, Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility for Anheuser-Busch. “We are proud to partner with AAA and their roadside assistance drivers to help keep our roads safe.”

Since its inception in Florida in 1998, Tow To Go has safely removed more than 24,000 impaired drivers from roads across the Southeast. The program was launched in Omaha and Lincoln during the Memorial holiday period in 2016. During this year’s Super Bowl weekend, the program was expanded across Nebraska and Iowa. It is designed to be a safety net for motorists who did not plan ahead when drinking away from home on celebratory holidays. It is offered based on the availability of AAA drivers and tow trucks during times of high call volume. The Auto Club Group Traffic Safety Foundation provides Tow To Go to help keep all motorists safe from the dangers of impaired driving.

Anheuser-Busch Wholesalers have been cosponsors of the program since its inception in 1998. Not only has the company provided funding for the service, it has also worked with local bars and restaurants to help educate servers on the importance of not over-serving their customers.