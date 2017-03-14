Charter Schools bill gains attention in legislature

Before lawmakers took up debate, voices for and against charter schools made sure they were heard Tuesday.

"Charter schools are public schools,” Katie Linehan with Educate Nebraska said. “They are governed by state governing board under this legislation. And as such they have to comply with the same rules as the local public schools."

"Exactly those kids who charter schools claim they want to help are those who are being left out,” Anne Hunter-Pirtle with Stand for Schools said. “They're the kids who might need special education or are English Language Learners who might need additional health, they might have behavioral challenges."

Inside, senators learned more about what a proposed bill that would allow charter schools could mean for education in Nebraska, and debated whether it's needed.

"It creates not only competition in the educational marketplace,” Senator Tyson Larson, who sponsored the bill, said. “It also allows parents to have choice."

According to Larson, the bill is geared towards areas where schools are failing.

It outlines several provisions:

Students would be admitted using the lottery system.

Non-profits create the schools, but they're regulated by the state.

In order for a charter school to move in, at least one public school in the area must be classified as "needs improvement."

"Just because there's one failing school doesn't mean there will be one charter school that would pop up,” Larson said. “There could be multiple charter schools that arise and they could have different focuses as well."

A main focus is north Omaha where 28 of Nebraska’s 87 "needs improvement" schools are.

But that doesn't mean other schools -- even in LPS -- wouldn't see charter competition.

"We have got to work on this but to take state dollars away from the high need areas where we are trying to focus attention and say well never mind you guys don't do it right we are going to come in with this whole other system,” Senator Patty Pansing Brooks, who serves on the Education Committee where the bill was referred to, said. It isn't 100 percent working anywhere."

Charter schools are public. They would gain state funding at the average cost per student. That means traditional public schools would lose funding, but only the funding that comes with the leaving student.

The bill has to make it out of committee before it can advance to the floor for debate.