Fiberglass user gets 6 months for violating Clean Air Act

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

A Seward man has been sentenced to six months in custody for violating the federal Clean Air Act.

Fifty-nine-year-old Patrick Keough was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Omaha. He must serve a year of supervised release after he leaves custody.

Prosecutors say Keough owns America's Fiberglass Animals. The Nebraska Environmental Quality Department determined that Keough failed to acquire a construction permit and fabric filters for his company's plant in Shelton. Prosecutors say Keough later moved his business to Minden without advising the department and without securing the required permit and fabric filters.