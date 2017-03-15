UPDATE: Deputy; citizens help rescue family from fire

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

UPDATE:

Deputy Barry Barnett was driving home from work Wednesday morning when he saw smoke coming from a house near 9th and D. A Good Samaritan who was first on the scene had already banged on doors and windows to alert those inside, then flagged the deputy and another passerby down. The three got a family of four out of the downstairs apartment. That's when they heard people upstairs.

"Once we were inside, we found out the only way was to get up through the outside on the stairs where the fire was," Barnett said. "At that point we could hear people screaming for help. We could hear kids screaming."

Lincoln Fire and Rescue says nine people, including some small children, were trapped in the upstairs apartment. The deputy called LFR, and another man climbed onto the porch roof and started helping children out through a window and lowering them to the ground.

"I was able to get inside at that point and yell for them," Barnett described the scene, saying it was hard to breathe or see. "I didn't know where they were, and by that time most of them were able to climb out through the window."

Other law enforcement came down from the station just blocks away: six deputies, according to Sheriff Terry Wagner, and multiple LPD officers used fire extinguishers to keep the flames at bay until LFR could get there.

"It's also awesome to see people who were walking by stop and help out," Barnett said. "We were all working together to get everybody out."

LFR had to transport a few people to the hospital to be evaluated for smoke inhalation, but say it was lucky people jumped in when they did.

"It could have been a lot worse," said Battalion Chief Leo Benes. "They used their fire extinguishers to hold the fire in check. We know from studies that fire will increase in size and double in size in 30 seconds, so we'd probably still be spraying water on this structure had they not held it in check."

Fire investigators say the fire started from a careless cigarette dropped below the side stairway. They estimate $30,000 in damage.

_________________________________________

