LPD: Suspect in custody for 9th and Claremont Stabbing

LPD: Suspect in custody for 9th and Claremont Stabbing

Lincoln Police now have a suspect for a stabbing that happened earlier this month. 

The Kansas City Fugitive Task Force arrested 22-year-old Joshua Johnson in connection to the stabbing of former fellow University of Nebraska-Kearney football player William Lyons.It happened at an apartment complex parking lot near 9th and Claremont on March 3 around 3:30 p.m.
LPD said Johnson stabbed Lyons 42 times.

Police said the 21-year-old is currently in stable condition.

