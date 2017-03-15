Advocates urge Nebraska lawmakers to pass medical pot bill

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Medical marijuana advocates are urging Nebraska lawmakers to support a bill that would allow people with diseases including cancer, glaucoma and epilepsy to use the substance.

Supporters packed two rooms Wednesday for a legislative committee hearing on the measure sponsored by Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln.

"There were times where I truly did not want to live," said Lisa McDowell Post, who at one point was using 15 painkillers before switching to marijuana.

"I truly thought my life would be nothing but dehumanizing pain."

They say marijuana is a more effective and less addictive alternative to opioid painkillers.

Proponents include veterans who were injured in Iraq, parents of children who suffer from seizures and a retired physician with multiple sclerosis.

Many say they have benefited from medical marijuana when visiting states that have legalized it.

The Nebraska State Patrol, Attorney General's office and Nebraska Sheriffs Association oppose the measure.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says legalizing medical marijuana is the first step to allowing recreational marijuana.

"If medical marijuana is legalized, it will just be a matter of time before recreational marijuana is legalized as well," Wagner said.

Some health officials are also wary of legalizing a drug they say they still don't know enough about.

"If you pass this bill, our department will do the most that we can to assure the product is safe - it's the responsibility of our department to do it," said Dr. Thomas Williams, chief medical officer for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

"And we have some significant concerns about how difficult that is to do both operationally and scientifically."