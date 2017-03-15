NEB WGOLF: Huskers Return to Arizona for Clover Cup

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

The Nebraska women’s golf team returns to Arizona for the second time during the spring season to compete in the Clover Cup at the Longbow Golf Club in Mesa, March 17-19.

The hosts from Notre Dame welcome a 15-team field that includes Arizona State, Cincinnati, Florida International, Florida State, Houston, Indiana, IUPUI, Kentucky, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, TCU, UNC Greensboro and Vanderbilt. The teams will take on a par-72, 6,184-yard layout at Longbow.

The tournament begins with a single round on Friday with tee times at 10 a.m. (CT), before playing the second round on Saturday at 10 a.m. (CT). Sunday’s final round begins with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. (CT). Live scoring for the event will be available at BirdieFire.com.

Freshman Kate Smith and junior Audrey Judd lead the Huskers to Arizona. Smith owns a team-best 73.05 stroke average on the season to go along with five top-20 tournament finishes. Judd carries a 74.50 stroke average after capturing her first career tournament title at the Westbrook Spring Invitational in Peoria, Ariz., Feb. 26-27.

Judd, who carded a career-best and school-record-tying 209 over 54 holes, including a career-best 68 in the final round, was named the Big Ten Women’s Golfer of the Week on March 2.

Nebraska’s lone senior Sarah Pravecek (76.63), freshman Annie Sritragul (78.21) and junior Emily Gillman (78.21) round out the Husker lineup at the Clover Cup.

2017 Clover Cup

Host: Notre Dame

Location: Mesa, Ariz.

Course: Longbow Golf Club (Par 72/Yardage 6,184)

Tee Times: Friday, March 17 - 10 a.m. (CT)

Tee Times: Saturday, March 18 - 10 a.m. (CT)

Shotgun: Sunday, March 19 - 10 a.m. (CT)

Live Scoring: BirdieFire.com

Participating Teams (15)

Arizona State

Cincinnati

Florida International

Florida State

Houston

Indiana

IUPUI

Kentucky

Minnesota

Nebraska

Notre Dame

Oklahoma

TCU

UNC Greensboro

Vanderbilt

Nebraska Lineup

Audrey Judd Kate Smith Sarah Pravecek Annie Sritragul Emily Gillman

Freshman Smith Setting Record Pace for Rising Big Red

Nebraska’s Kate Smith is setting an impressive standard early in her collegiate career. The freshman from Detroit Lakes, Minn., notched six consecutive top-25 finishes to open the season before tying for 31st at the Westbrook Spring Invitational in Peoria, Ariz., Feb. 26-27. She opened the spring by tying for 14th at the 75-player Central District Invitational in Port St. Lucie, Fla., Feb. 20-21.

Smith’s opening-round one-under-par 71 at the Central District Invite was her seventh round better than par this season. She owns a team-best 73.05 stroke average.

The overall Nebraska single-season stroke average record was set by Natalie Gleadall (74.00) in 2009-10.

Smith is 2.58 strokes per round ahead of Haley Thiele’s Nebraska freshman-record stroke average of 75.63 set last season. The only other Husker freshman in history to produce a stroke average better than 76 was eventual first-team All-American Sarah Sasse (75.89, 1998-99).

Smith produced three straight top-10 finishes during the fall, including a career-best tie for seventh with a career-best 215 (73-72-70) at the 18-team Ron Moore Intercollegiate, Oct. 7-9. For her efforts in Colorado, Smith claimed the first Big Ten Golfer-of-the-Week award of her career.

Judd Earns Big Ten Honor, Claims First Tourney Title

Audrey Judd has shown impressive improvement on the course during the 2016-17 campaign.

The junior from Olathe, Kan., took her game to another level in Nebraska’s last trip to Arizona, Feb. 26-27. Judd captured her first collegiate tournament title with a career-best and school-record-tying three-round total of 209 to win the Westbrook Spring Invitational hosted by Wisconsin in Peoria, Ariz. She opened the 13-team tournament with an even-par 72 before matching her then-career best with a second-round 69. She secured the win with a career-best 68 on the par-72, 6,269-yard layout of the Vistas Course at Westbrook.

Judd’s performance in the final round allowed her to overcome a three-stroke lead by Notre Dame’s Isabella DiLisio after 36 holes.

Judd lowered her season stroke average to 74.50, which represents a 3.66 stroke-per-round improvement over last season.

Judd’s performance this season may be even more impressive considering she spent much of the summer battling injury and was not in the Nebraska lineup at either the Ptarmigan Ram Classic or East and West Match Play Challenge to open the season.

Judd stormed into the close of the fall season with seven consecutive rounds of 75 or better on her way to three of the best tournament performances of her career.

After tying for 16th (79-73-73-225) at Nebraska’s Chip-N Club Invitational, Sept. 25-27, Judd fired a then-career-best 215 (69-75-71) to tie teammate Kate Smith for seventh at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate, Oct. 7-9. Judd’s opening-round 69 was a then-career best.

Judd closed the fall with a one-under-par 143 over two rounds at the rain-shortened Las Vegas Collegiate Showdown to tie for 36th in a loaded 105-player field.

Pravecek Providing Veteran Leadership for Young Huskers

Sarah Pravecek is the lone senior on Nebraska’s 2016-17 roster, and she has stepped up to provide consistent scoring and veteran leadership for a youthful collection of Huskers.

Through 19 rounds, Pravecek owns Nebraska’s third-best stroke average (76.63). Her stroke average represents a 1.20 stroke-per-round improvement over the 77.83 stroke average she produced as a junior over 24 rounds for the Huskers in 2015-16.

Perhaps even more importantly, Pravecek has carded 79 or better in 17 of her 19 rounds inside Nebraska’s lineup, providing a measure of consistency while surrounded by an inexperienced group of freshmen.

“Sarah has been very consistent and has done a great job with the freshmen,” Nebraska Coach Robin Krapfl said.

Pravecek has played 70 career rounds for the Huskers and owns a 77.61 career stroke average.

Off the course, Pravecek is a two-time academic All-Big Ten selection and was a member of the 2016 Tom Osborne Citizenship Team for her commitment to Nebraska’s community outreach and leadership efforts.

“We are looking forward to Sarah having her best season as a Husker,” Krapfl said. “We will need her to be a leader for us on and off the course since we have such a young team.”

Gillman Adds Leadership On, Off the Course for NU

Emily Gillman has complemented the leadership provided by senior Sarah Pravecek and junior Audrey Judd in 2016-17.

Gillman, a junior from Austin, Texas, is tied for fourth among the Huskers with a 78.21 stroke average while competing in the NU lineup for all 19 rounds this season.

She finished the fall strong by producing five consecutive rounds of 77 or better, including a pair of career-best scores of 72 at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate. She fired a career-best 219 (72-75-72) at Ron Moore to tie for 23rd in the best tournament showing of her career.

She added a two-round total of 150 (77-73) at the Las Vegas Collegiate Showdown. Her effort in 2016-17 marks a 2.96 stroke-per-round improvement over the 12 rounds she played a year ago (81.17).

Freshmen Playing Major Roles for Huskers in 2016-17

Nebraska is putting one of its youngest lineups in history on the course in 2016-17. The Huskers replaced 2015-16 seniors Cassie Deeg, Morgan Smejkal and Cassidy Stelzmiller with three true freshmen when they opened the season at the Ptarmigan Ram Classic.

Not only are the Huskers replacing three seniors, including fifth-year seniors Smejkal and Stelzmiller, they are also compensating for the loss of Haley Thiele. The sophomore from Wahoo, Neb., produced the best freshman stroke average (75.63) in school history in 2015-16 and was Nebraska’s No. 2 finisher at the Big Ten Championships. Thiele is redshirting in 2016-17 while recovering from a wrist injury.

With four open spots in the lineup and just one senior - Sarah Pravecek - on the roster, the four members of Nebraska’s freshman class will continue to get chances to prove themselves in the lineup early in their careers.

Freshman Kate Smith has played out of the No. 1 spot in the lineup throughout the season, while freshmen Annie Sritragul and Claire Robertson also have earned lineup spots. Smith and Sritragul played out of the top two spots at the Chip-N Club Invitational, while Robertson and Jessica Haraden competed as individuals.

Sritragul competed inside the Nebraska lineup in four of five fall events and has played in all 19 rounds for the Huskers. She carries a 78.21 stroke average to tie for fourth among the Huskers. She has produced 10 rounds of 78 or better, including a career-best 71 in the final round of the Ron Moore Intercollegiate, Oct. 7.

Robertson competed in three tournaments inside Nebraska’s lineup, while playing in NU’s first 11 rounds of the fall. She fired a career-best 70 in the final round of the Chip-N Club Invitational to tie for 31st while playing as an individual outside the Husker lineup.

Thiele Redshirting in 2016-17

Sophomore Haley Thiele is redshirting during the 2016-17 season while recovering from a wrist injury that kept her out of action throughout the summer of 2016.

Thiele produced one of the best freshman seasons in Nebraska history in 2015-16, notching a freshman school-record 75.63 stroke average.

She also closed her rookie year as NU’s No. 2 finisher at the Big Ten Championships in 39th place. During the season, Thiele tied the Husker freshman record with a five-under-par 67 at the Las Vegas Collegiate Showdown while matching first-team All-American Sarah Sasse’s overall NU record with a 54-hole score of 209.

“Haley showed her outstanding potential last year, but we all feel like she has a lot of great golf ahead of her,” Nebraska Coach Robin Krapfl said. “Her injury kept her off the course the entire summer, and she has a good plan in place for a complete recovery. We know it is the best thing for her future as a golfer and for our program.”

Freshman Smith Continues Minnesota Connection

Kate Smith has established a record-setting pace in the Husker lineup during 2016-17. Her 73.05 stroke average is 0.95 strokes per round ahead of Nebraska’s previous single-season record of 74.00 (Natalie Gleadall, 2009-10).

Smith, a true freshman from Detroit Lakes, Minn., is the only five-time individual state champion in Minnesota high school history. She capped her career by claiming a share of her record fifth title on June 15, while leading Detroit Lakes High School to its fourth state team championship in the past five years.

The winner of the 2016 Minnesota Ms. Golf Award, Smith set three course records as a senior, including a 64 at The Vintage Course. As a junior, she produced a stellar 70.37 stroke average.

Smith continues a tradition of top golfers from the state of Minnesota playing at Nebraska, including Cassie Deeg (Hugo, 2013-16), Steffi Neisen (New Prague, 2011-14), Chrissie McArdle (Eden Prairie, 2004-07) and Jackie Beste (2003-06). The 2016-17 season marks the seventh straight year Nebraska has had at least one Minnesota golfer in its lineup.