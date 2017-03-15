NWU's Cook Named NABC All-District

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: NWU Athletics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Nebraska Wesleyan men’s basketball forward Cooper Cook added another postseason accolade to his resume, earning a spot on the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) 1st-Team All-District team for the west region.

Cook (Overland Park, Kan.) was previously named to the D3Hoops.com All-West Region 1st-Team as well as being the Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Most Valuable Player and an All-Conference selection.

He finished his sophomore season averaging 18.5 points per game and 6.8 rebounds a contest. His 81 made 3-pointers led the Iowa Conference and were the 6th best single season total in NWU history. His 140 career 3-pointers puts him 8th on the NWU all-time charts after only two seasons. He also had the second highest single season blocked shot total (44) in NWU history and ranks 3rd on the career blocked shot top ten list.

Cook was one of only three Iowa Conference players chosen to the NABC All-West Region District team and the only one on the First-Team. A total of 11 players were named NABC All-District in the west region.

The NABC Coaches’ Division III All-District teams were selected by member coaches in the NABC and NCAA III. Located in Kansas City, Mo., the NABC was founded in 1927 by “Phog” Allen, the legendary basketball coach at the University of Kansas.