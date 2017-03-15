NEB Softball: TV Scheduled Announced for Remaining Games - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

NEB Softball: TV Scheduled Announced for Remaining Games

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

The Nebraska softball team will make three appearances on the Big Ten Network this season, the network announced on Wednesday. Including the three appearances on BTN, 28 of the Huskers’ remaining 32 games will air on either BTN/BTN2Go, BTN Plus or ESPN3.

The Big Ten Network is available to more than 60 million homes across the country. BTN2Go is the digital extension of the Big Ten Network, delivering live games and on-demand programming to Big Ten Network customers via the internet, smartphones and tablets. BTN Plus is a student-run internet-only broadcast that requires a $9.95 monthly subscription, with automatic renewal each month. ESPN3 broadcasts are available on the WatchESPN app or at www.watchespn.com to cable or satellite TV viewers with a subscription to ESPN.

Nebraska’s extensive television schedule begins this weekend, when BTN Plus will carry Saturday’s home-opening doubleheader against New Mexico State. On Monday, the Huskers’ road game at Wichita State will be televised on ESPN3 before each of Nebraska’s four home games next week will air on BTN Plus.

All three games of NU’s road conference series at Wisconsin and Rutgers will air on BTN Plus, as will both games of Nebraska’s non-conference doubleheader with Iowa State on Wednesday, April 5. The Huskers make their Big Ten Network debut on Wednesday, April 12, when both games of Nebraska’s doubleheader at Iowa will be televised.

Nebraska’s BTN Plus coverage continues in April with coverage of two home games vs. Penn State, a home mid-week matchup with Kansas and two home games against Illinois. The Huskers’ series opener with Northwestern on Friday, April 28, will air on BTN, and that game time has been moved to 7 p.m. The final two games of the Wildcat series – and all three games at Purdue to close out the regular season – will be carried on BTN Plus.

The Big Ten Network will also carry all 11 games of the 2017 Big Ten Softball Tournament from Ann Arbor, Mich. Additional regular-season televised games may be announced at a later date.

Nebraska’s Remaining Television Schedule

DATE

OPPONENT

TIME (CDT)

COVERAGE

Saturday, March 18

New Mexico St. – 1

Noon

BTN Plus

Saturday, March 18

New Mexico St. – 2

2 p.m.

BTN Plus

Sunday, March 19

New Mexico St.

Noon

None

Monday, March 20

at Wichita St.

5 p.m.

ESPN3

Wednesday, March 22

Omaha

3 p.m.

BTN Plus

Friday, March 24

Minnesota

5:30 p.m.

BTN Plus

Saturday, March 25

Minnesota

1 p.m.

BTN Plus

Sunday, March 26

Minnesota

Noon

BTN Plus

Wednesday, March 29

at Creighton

6 p.m.

Jays Video

Friday, March 31

at Wisconsin

4 p.m.

BTN Plus

Saturday, April 1

at Wisconsin

Noon

BTN Plus

Sunday, April 2

at Wisconsin

Noon

BTN Plus

Wednesday, April 5

Iowa St. – 1

4 p.m.

BTN Plus

Wednesday, April 5

Iowa St. – 2

6 p.m.

BTN Plus

Friday, April 7

at Rutgers

2 p.m.

BTN Plus

Saturday, April 8

at Rutgers

Noon

BTN Plus

Sunday, April 9

at Rutgers

11 a.m.

BTN Plus

Wednesday, April 12

at Iowa – 1

3 p.m.

BTN/BTN2Go

Wednesday, April 12

at Iowa – 2

5 p.m.

BTN/BTN2Go

Friday, April 14

Penn St.

5:30 p.m.

BTN Plus

Saturday, April 15

Penn St.

3 p.m.

None

Sunday, April 16

Penn St.

Noon

BTN Plus

Wednesday, April 19

Kansas

6 p.m.

BTN Plus

Friday, April 21

Illinois

5:30 p.m.

None

Saturday, April 22

Illinois

3 p.m.

BTN Plus

Sunday, April 23

Illinois

Noon

BTN Plus

Friday, April 28

Northwestern

7 p.m.

BTN/BTN2Go

Saturday, April 29

Northwestern

1 p.m.

BTN Plus

Sunday, April 30

Northwestern

Noon

BTN Plus

Saturday, May 6

at Purdue

5 p.m.

BTN Plus

Sunday, May 7

at Purdue

Noon

BTN Plus

Monday, May 8

at Purdue

11 a.m.

BTN Plus

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.