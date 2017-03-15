NEB Softball: TV Scheduled Announced for Remaining Games

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

The Nebraska softball team will make three appearances on the Big Ten Network this season, the network announced on Wednesday. Including the three appearances on BTN, 28 of the Huskers’ remaining 32 games will air on either BTN/BTN2Go, BTN Plus or ESPN3.

The Big Ten Network is available to more than 60 million homes across the country. BTN2Go is the digital extension of the Big Ten Network, delivering live games and on-demand programming to Big Ten Network customers via the internet, smartphones and tablets. BTN Plus is a student-run internet-only broadcast that requires a $9.95 monthly subscription, with automatic renewal each month. ESPN3 broadcasts are available on the WatchESPN app or at www.watchespn.com to cable or satellite TV viewers with a subscription to ESPN.

Nebraska’s extensive television schedule begins this weekend, when BTN Plus will carry Saturday’s home-opening doubleheader against New Mexico State. On Monday, the Huskers’ road game at Wichita State will be televised on ESPN3 before each of Nebraska’s four home games next week will air on BTN Plus.

All three games of NU’s road conference series at Wisconsin and Rutgers will air on BTN Plus, as will both games of Nebraska’s non-conference doubleheader with Iowa State on Wednesday, April 5. The Huskers make their Big Ten Network debut on Wednesday, April 12, when both games of Nebraska’s doubleheader at Iowa will be televised.

Nebraska’s BTN Plus coverage continues in April with coverage of two home games vs. Penn State, a home mid-week matchup with Kansas and two home games against Illinois. The Huskers’ series opener with Northwestern on Friday, April 28, will air on BTN, and that game time has been moved to 7 p.m. The final two games of the Wildcat series – and all three games at Purdue to close out the regular season – will be carried on BTN Plus.

The Big Ten Network will also carry all 11 games of the 2017 Big Ten Softball Tournament from Ann Arbor, Mich. Additional regular-season televised games may be announced at a later date.

