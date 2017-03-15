Saltdogs Trade for Former CWS Champ Mendonca

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: Lincoln Saltdogs

LINCOLN -- The Saltdogs acquired veteran infielder and former College World Series Most Outstanding Player Tommy Mendonca (men-DOAN-suh) in a trade with Sioux City Wednesday, in exchange for future considerations.

The 28-year old from Turlock, Calif. belted eight home runs with 18 doubles and 61 RBI last season for Sioux City. He hit .311 with 26 doubles for the X's record-setting 75-win club in 2015.

"Tommy is the best defender in the league," Saltdogs manager Bobby Brown said. "He's a left-handed hitter that has shown tremendous power. Tommy has A-plus makeup on the field, and in the clubhouse, and will be a great ambassador in the community."

A second-round pick of the Texas Rangers in 2009, Mendonca blasted 25 home runs with 87 RBI at Double-A in 2011. The breakout campaign earned him two Texas League All-Star nods and Rangers Organization All-Star status. He reached as high as Triple-A Round Rock during the 2012 season.

Mendonca helped lead Fresno State to a 2008 College World Series title, earning the tournament's 'Most Outstanding Player' recognition.

The versatile eight-year veteran has played every infield position, including 34 games at shortstop in 2014. He's been extremely dependable, playing an average of 94 games over his three seasons in the American Association.

The Saltdogs begin the season May 19 at Kansas City, with the home opener set for May 25 against Cleburne. For season-ticket information please visit saltdogs.com.