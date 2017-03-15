Concordia's Andersen selected to national all-tournament team

Posted By: Sports

SEWARD, Neb. – Following the fifth national semifinal appearance in school history for the Concordia University women’s basketball program, junior Dani Andersen was named to the NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball National Championship All-Tournament Team. Andersen was one of five players placed on the all-tournament second team. There were also five chosen as first teamers.

Andersen averaged 11.0 points while going 12-for-30 (.400) from 3-point range over her first four career national tournament games. Her 21 points on 7-for-11 shooting from beyond the arc in the semifinal loss to Saint Xavier University (Ill.) were a personal best as a Bulldog. A transfer from Midland, Andersen has racked up 777 points in her career that began with her freshman and sophomore seasons as a Warrior.

A Lincoln native, Andersen was also tabbed honorable mention All-GPAC. She finished her first season as a Bulldog with averages of 9.2 points and 1.6 steals per game. She was the team’s most prolific outside shooter, going 83-for-231 (.359) from 3-point range in 2016-17.

Andersen is Concordia’s first national championships all-tournament selection since both Bailey Morris and Tracy Peitz were selected to the first team in 2015 when the Bulldogs made a run to the national championship game.

2017 NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball National Championship All-Tournament Team

First Team

Charnelle Reed – St. Francis (Ill.)

Jessica Almeida – Marian (Ind.)

Brittany Collins – Saint Xavier (Ill.)

Joana Soeiro – Marian (Ind.)

Kara Krolicki – Saint Xavier (Ill.)

Second Team

Shann Sellers – Friends (Kan.)

Maya Ah You – Eastern Oregon

Bailey Hooker – Southeastern (Fla.)

Dani Andersen – Concordia (Neb.)

Kellie Kirkhoff – Marian (Ind.)

Hustle Award of the Year

Bryn Woodside – Jamestown (N.D.)

Most Valuable Player

Joana Soeiro – Marian (Ind.)

Coach of the Year

Katie Gearlds – Marian (Ind.)