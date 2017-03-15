Senator warns of federal action in election systems

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A Nebraska lawmaker is calling on the Trump administration to overturn a decision that he says could lead to federal intervention in state election systems.

Sen. John Murante of Gretna said Wednesday that the federal government's decision to label state voting systems as critical infrastructure could violate state sovereignty and increase security risks.

Murante notes that the U.S. Constitution grants states the authority to conduct elections. He says the nation's decentralized election system is a security benefit because voting information isn't all stored in one place.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says designating the voting systems as critical infrastructure allows states to get prioritized federal assistance to manage risks. David Hess, a senior department official, says it doesn't involve any kind of federal intrusion or takeover.