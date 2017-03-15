Work to begin on US-136 Fairbury West viaduct

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

March 15, 2017 (Lincoln, Neb.) — Weather permitting, construction work on the Fairbury West Viaduct on US-136 is scheduled to begin March 27, according to the Nebraska Department of Roads.

Hawkins Construction Co. of Omaha, Nebraska has the $4.3 million project. The work consists of removal of the existing viaduct and replacing it with a new concrete steel girder bridge, grading and concrete paving. During construction, traffic will be detoured onto N-15, N-8 and US-81. Work is anticipated to be completed late fall of 2017.

The Department of Roads’ manager for this project is Dennis Endorf of Fairbury. Motorists are urged to watch for directional and information signs, drive with extra caution near all highway work zones and follow all detours.