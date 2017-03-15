State Basketball Enforcement Stats Released

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

MARCH 15, 2017 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — (Lincoln, Neb.)- Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol issued 300 citations and warnings for speeding during high visibility enforcement efforts conducted during the week of the Boys Basketball State Championship (March 8-11).

Troopers also issued citations for Driving Under Suspension (1), Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol (4), No Proof of Insurance (3), and Open Container (8). Twenty-six citations were issued for No Seat Belt, and motorist assistance was provided to 31 travelers.

An $11,700 grant from the Nebraska Department of Roads - Highway Safety Office (NDOR-HSO) helped pay for the special enforcement, which focused on high traffic areas in an effort to reduce the potential for serious injury and fatality crashes.