Teens rally to stand against "Big Tobacco"

A top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington

Workers on new Milwaukee Bucks arena squat, stretch, "wiggle in the middle" before hitting the job

It isn't taking long for the capital's post-shooting talk of unity to begin fraying

Dems bridle as some in GOP blame shooting on talk from left

Investigators say the pilot of a small blimp that crashed near the U.S. Open in Wisconsin during the opening round of the golf tournament suffered serious injuries, including burns

Pilot injured when blimp goes down near US Open in Wisconsin

Republicans and Democrats join on ballfield in friendly rivalry tinged with worry about their wounded colleague

Dems, GOP join on ballfield as they don't in Congress

Australia's prime minister denied he was impersonating President Donald Trump during a recent speech, instead describing his performance as "lighthearted and affectionate channeling."

A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.

A Minnesota jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a police officer charged with manslaughter in the death of a black motorist.

Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.

Border Patrol agents descended on a medical camp set up in the Arizona desert to provide refuge and water for migrants in the scorching summer heat, arresting four migrants who had just crossed into the U.S. from Mexico.

Minnesota jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a police officer charged with manslaughter in the death of a black motorist.

Authorities say two escaped inmates sought in the killings of two guards on a Georgia prison bus were captured Thursday after a chase and being held at gunpoint by a Tennessee homeowner whose vehicle they were trying to steal.

Amazon is buying Whole Foods in a deal valued at about $13.7 billion, in a move to expand its growing reach into groceries.

Authorities have arrested a man who fatally shot five people in New Mexico on Thursday.

The Trump administration is formally revoking a blocked program intended to protect the immigrant parents of U.S. citizens and legal residents from the deportation.

Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren warns that Trump and Republican allies are preparing to deliver 'a knock-out blow' to the nation's middle-class.

Teens from across Nebraska marched and rallied at the state capitol today.

Around 75 youth spoke out against corporate tobacco, with a march starting at First Christian Church and ending at the west entrance of the capitol.

No Limits, Nebraska's youth anti-tobacco movement, fought the cold to take a stand against what they perceive as marketing tactics towards teens from the tobacco industry.

The rally called, "Kick Butts Day" was part of a global day of anti-tobacco activism, spurred on by Tobacco-Free Kids. Brooklyn Larimore, a student at Bellevue West, believes there is strength within the younger generation.

"I think it's really important for youth to get involved...but youth have a very powerful voice. And if they learn how to use it, they have the passion to back it up," said Larimore.

The organization put out 1,300 shoes, according to the Center For Disease Control, that's how many people die everyday from tobacco-related illnesses.

Brooklyn said her own experience helped her become more active in speaking out.

Larimore says, "I got involved because my family is heavily impacted by tobacco, and I realize I can make a difference in that. In preventing youth from ever becoming addicted and ultimately losing their lives."