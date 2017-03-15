Teens rally to stand against "Big Tobacco" - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Teens rally to stand against "Big Tobacco"

Teens from across Nebraska marched and rallied at the state capitol today. 

Around 75 youth spoke out against corporate tobacco, with a march starting at First Christian Church and ending at the west entrance of the capitol. 

No Limits, Nebraska's youth anti-tobacco movement, fought the cold to take a stand against what they perceive as marketing tactics towards teens from the tobacco industry.

The rally called, "Kick Butts Day" was part of a global day of anti-tobacco activism, spurred on by Tobacco-Free Kids. Brooklyn Larimore, a student at Bellevue West, believes there is strength within the younger generation.

"I think it's really important for youth to get involved...but youth have a very powerful voice. And if they learn how to use it, they have the passion to back it up," said Larimore.

The organization put out 1,300 shoes, according to the Center For Disease Control, that's how many people die everyday from tobacco-related illnesses.

Brooklyn said her own experience helped her become more active in speaking out.

Larimore says, "I got involved because my family is heavily impacted by tobacco, and I realize I can make a difference in that. In preventing youth from ever becoming addicted and ultimately losing their lives."

