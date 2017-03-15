Colgate Named Big Ten Men's Co-Golfer of the Week

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Lincoln, NE - Senior Michael Colgate of Sarasota, Fla. has been awarded the honor of Big Ten Men's Co-Golfer of the Week.

Colgate notched a first-place finish against a field of 100 players to win the Border Olympics in Laredo, Texas with an overall score of 135. The senior tallied rounds of 66 and 69 to finish nine-under in a weather-shortened tournament.

The finish marks his fifth finish inside the top-13 of an event this season. This is Colgate's first weekly award of the season and his career.

Last Nebraska Golfer of the Week: Jackson Wendling (Sept. 9, 2015).