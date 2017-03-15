Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Huskers Continue Beach Season in Hawaii

The Nebraska beach volleyball team begins five days of competition in Hawaii on Thursday. The Huskers will play top-ranked USC at 3 p.m. (CT) on Queen's Beach. They will follow with a pairs tournament hosted by Chaminade, which begins at 6 p.m. (CT).

Nebraska will play No. 7 Arizona, USC again and No. 4 Hawaii in the Outrigger Hawaii Invitational on Friday, followed by matches against Utah and No. 5 Florida State on Saturday. All five matches of the Outrigger Hawaii Invitational will have live stats available at Huskers.com.

The Huskers won their season opener 5-0 last week against Missouri Baptist at the Hawks Championship Center.

Nebraska's Projected Pairs

Justine Wong-Orantes/Andie Malloy

Olivia Boender/Annika Albrecht

Kelly Hunter/Lauren Stivrins

Kenzie Maloney/Mikaela Foecke

Brooke Smith/Tiani Reeves

Hunter Atherton/Sydney Townsend