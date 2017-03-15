Deadly fungal bat disease found in Nebraska

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Wildlife officials have confirmed a deadly bat disease has been found in southeastern Nebraska.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said in a news release Wednesday that white-nose syndrome was confirmed after several dozen dead bats were discovered during a recent survey of a mine in Cass County.

The U.S. Geological Survey's National Wildlife Health Center in Madison, Wisconsin, confirmed the disease in three bats from the mine - a little brown bat, a northern long-eared bat and a tri-colored bat.

The agency says Nebraska is the 30th state to confirm the presence of the disease, which has killed millions of bats across North America since 2006. The fungus that causes the disease was first discovered in the same area of Nebraska in 2015.