City Council candidates community forum

These eight people are racing for one of the three open seats on Lincoln's City Council.

Current council members Leirion Gaylor Baird and Roy Christensen are among those vying for a chance.

The candidates shared their vision and goals for city to community Wednesday.

"I learned a lot today because I didn't know some of these people and their positions on issues was different that what I thought would be so I now changed my mind,” Forum attendee Marge Schlitt said.

The council hopefuls also voiced their priorities for Lincoln.

Many of them said public safety and infrastructure are their focus.

They also talked about taxes and how money is being used, which was a concern of several attendees.

"Some of the facilities and the buildings that people rely on with their tax dollars. They need to physically see it and feel what their dollars are getting spent on,” Forum Attendee Corey Spreeman said.

Participants had the opportunity to ask questions as well.

Leadership Lincoln hosted the forum.

Organizers said communication is key and events like these are important for voters.

"It’s critical in this era of where we're might be questioning to information what we're getting and how we're getting it to have the opportunity to visit directly with the candidates,” Leadership Lincoln Executive Director Mick Hale said.

The primary election is less than a month away.

You cast your ballot on April 4.

After the primary election, the top six candidates will appear on the May ballot.

More information:

Lincoln City Council Candidate Forum

Thursday, March 16 7-8:30 p.m.

Auld Pavilion located at 1650 Memorial Dr.

