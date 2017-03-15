Four Staff Members Assaulted at TSCI

POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Severe storms swept across Eastern Nebraska today. Strong winds and hail caused the most damage. Tree damage is reported in Lincoln's Airpark area. Strong winds caused semis and other vehicles to be blown off of the Interstate in north Lincoln. There are numerous reports of downed power lines so call 9-1-1 if you see a downed power line. There are have been scanner reports of structure fires in Lin...