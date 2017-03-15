Third person sentenced in Lincoln murder

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

On Wednesday, Elizabeth Reddish was sentenced to 3 years in prison and 18 months post-release supervision for her role in the death of a Lincoln man. Reddish pleaded no contest to being an accessory to a felony.

Back on January 4th, 2016, James Carr was shot and killed near 20th and Dudley. Officers say Reddish tried to hide money that was taken from the victim and had made arrangements for the gun used in the crime.

Reddish is the third person to be sentenced in the murder. Mathew Pavey, the man who pulled the trigger, was sentenced to 75 years to life for second degree murder. Tiffany Welch was sentenced 15-20 years on an attempted robbery charge for luring Carr to the house where he was shot. They both pleaded no contest as well.