Third person sentenced in Lincoln murder

POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Severe storms swept across Eastern Nebraska today. Strong winds and hail caused the most damage. Tree damage is reported in Lincoln's Airpark area. Strong winds caused semis and other vehicles to be blown off of the Interstate in north Lincoln. There are numerous reports of downed power lines so call 9-1-1 if you see a downed power line. There are have been scanner reports of structure fires in Lin...More >>
Acting United States Attorney Robert C. Stuart announced that United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Christopher Rueter, 46, of Lincoln, Nebraska, to 57 months in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release for possession of child pornography.More >>
Officials say the girl was found at the bottom of the pool.More >>
Chase Rice concert for Celebrate Lincoln has been canceled due to severe weather.More >>
The National Weather Service has confirmed two more tornadoes that touched down in the Nebraska Panhandle on Monday.More >>
On Thursday evening, June 15th, at about 6 p.m. a deputy of the Nemaha County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the area of 8th and 'N' Streets in Auburn for a complaint of a reckless driver.More >>
The concert venue has been changed due to impending inclement weather.More >>
Multiple agencies worked together in an early morning pursuit.More >>
Nebraska's first college is celebrating its 150th birthday.More >>
Hot and humid today with a few evening storms possible, some severe...More >>
