LFR releases dramatic audio, visuals of house fire call

An intense, dramatic rescue caught on tape.

“All units heavy police traffic, heavy police traffic its going to be hard to get access. Engine 3 is on the location of a 3 story residential structure. We got command. Rescue mode.”

Lincoln Fire and Rescue released audio of one of its engine as the crew arrived on scene of a Wednesday morning house fire.

It paints a picture of their discovery and an immediate call to action.

“Ladders to the alpha side I got kids on the roof.”

“Engine 3 go to rescue mode Battalion 1 has command.”

Their focus: a family stranded on the roof.

The victims were already waiting there because of another team effort: two bystanders and an off duty sheriff's deputy had already freed 4 others in a downstairs apartment before they realized more were trapped upstairs.

"Once we were inside we found out the only way was to get up through the outside on the stairs where the fire was,” Lancaster County Sheriff’s Deputy Barry Barnett said. “And at that point we could hear people screaming for help. We could hear kids screaming."

One good Samaritan climbed the porch roof.

Deputy Barnett scaled the stairs, braving the smoke and heat to bring the family to safety.

"What was going through my head was I can't breathe, but it doesn't matter,” Barnett said. “I got to get in there somehow."

"I’ve got 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 – 8 on the roof I need to get down. Multiple ladders truck 1 to the roof."

Thanks to quick thinking, only a couple victims suffered minor smoke inhalation.

They won't be staying at the home for awhile, but they'll be okay.

According to investigators, the cause of the fire was an improperly discarded cigarette.

Its another good reminder to be cautious. Officials say this family was extremely lucky.