Excellence in Education: Wildlife Club Bake Sale

The UNL Wildlife Club is raising money for a unique cause. They're using an on-campus bake sale to secure the funds.

Every year the Club holds nature themed events. They've coordinated stream clean-ups, gone on canoe trips, and participated in national conferences. But this year they're using cookie and cupcake sales to raise money for a trip to South Dakota. Club members are participating in what's called a 'mountain goat survey.'

"With the Rocky Mountain Goat Alliance, the students are split into groups and they go out and hike and look for mountain goats and they record where they see them and if there's a parent and a young goat," says Courtney Anderson, Club President. "So they do that for three days in the Black Hills of South Dakota."

The Wildlife Club will participate in the mountain goat survey next month.