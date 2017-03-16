Police searching for two suspects in armed bank robbery

Posted By: KLKN Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

Neighbors are on alert after a Lincoln bank is robbed.

It was an armed robbery at a Pinnacle Bank.

It happened Thursday around noon at the south 70th street and Lincolnshire location.

Police say two suspects, one white male and one black male, came in and at least one suspect was armed with a handgun.

They took cash and then ran from the scene.

Lincoln police were soon searching the neighborhood looking for the two suspects.

"It was shocking, this is a neighborhood that I wouldn’t expect to hear about that. They were worried I was driving into either a dangerous situation or at the very least a blocked off situation with law enforcement," said resident, Tina Loseke.

The Sheriff's Office and State Patrol helped police look for the suspects, but so far no arrests have been made.

No shots were fired in the robbery and no injuries were reported.

