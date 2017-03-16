Police searching for two suspects in armed bank robbery - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Police searching for two suspects in armed bank robbery

Police searching for two suspects in armed bank robbery

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: KLKN Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

Neighbors are on alert after a Lincoln bank is robbed.

It was an armed robbery at a Pinnacle Bank.

It happened Thursday around noon at the south 70th street and Lincolnshire location.

Police say two suspects, one white male and one black male, came in and at least one suspect was armed with a handgun.

They took cash and then ran from the scene.

Lincoln police were soon searching the neighborhood looking for the two suspects.

"It was shocking, this is a neighborhood that I wouldn’t expect to hear about that. They were worried I was driving into either a dangerous situation or at the very least a blocked off situation with law enforcement," said resident, Tina Loseke.

The Sheriff's Office and State Patrol helped police look for the suspects, but so far no arrests have been made.

No shots were fired in the robbery and no injuries were reported.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

According to their official Twitter account, Lincoln police are searching for two teen suspects after responding to a reported robbery at Pinnacle Bank at 1776 South 70th Street.

They say one of the suspects is a white male and the other is a black male.

They say at least one of the suspects was armed with a handgun.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Police say to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more details as they become available.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Update: Police, Fire and Military presence raises concern near 70th and O streets

    Update: Police, Fire and Military presence raises concern near 70th and O streets

    Update: Police, Fire and Military presence raises concern near 70th and O streets

    POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com The Lincoln Police and Fire Departments have been parked in front of home three blocks north of 70th and O since last night according to witnesses. They also saw a bomb squad and health department employees at the house.  Although neighbors are concerned, very little information has been released by police. One police officer did say neighbors wouldn't have to evacuate area.   We'll bring you more information as soon a...

    More >>

    POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com The Lincoln Police and Fire Departments have been parked in front of home three blocks north of 70th and O since last night according to witnesses. They also saw a bomb squad and health department employees at the house.  Although neighbors are concerned, very little information has been released by police. One police officer did say neighbors wouldn't have to evacuate area.   We'll bring you more information as soon a...

    More >>

  • Strong winds blow semis off interstate and cause downed power lines

    Strong winds blow semis off interstate and cause downed power lines

    POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Severe storms swept across Eastern Nebraska today.   Strong winds and hail caused the most damage.  Tree damage is reported in Lincoln's Airpark area. Strong winds caused semis and other vehicles to be blown off of the Interstate in north Lincoln.   There are numerous reports of downed power lines so call 9-1-1 if you see a downed power line.  There are have been scanner reports of structure fires in Lin...

    More >>

    POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Severe storms swept across Eastern Nebraska today.   Strong winds and hail caused the most damage.  Tree damage is reported in Lincoln's Airpark area. Strong winds caused semis and other vehicles to be blown off of the Interstate in north Lincoln.   There are numerous reports of downed power lines so call 9-1-1 if you see a downed power line.  There are have been scanner reports of structure fires in Lin...

    More >>

  • Nebraska Emergency Management reports widespread damage from storms

    Nebraska Emergency Management reports widespread damage from storms

    Belmont-Sheila Shada's photoBelmont-Sheila Shada's photo

    POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com  The following is a news release issued early this morning from Nebraska Emergency Management describing damage throughout Eastern Nebraska. Storm Damage Reported Across Eastern Nebraska Stay Out of Affected Communities for Life Safety and Emergency Response The State Emergency Operations Center at Nebraska Emergency Management Agency is partially activated and working with other state agencies and local emergency manage...

    More >>

    POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com  The following is a news release issued early this morning from Nebraska Emergency Management describing damage throughout Eastern Nebraska. Storm Damage Reported Across Eastern Nebraska Stay Out of Affected Communities for Life Safety and Emergency Response The State Emergency Operations Center at Nebraska Emergency Management Agency is partially activated and working with other state agencies and local emergency manage...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.