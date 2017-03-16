Work to Begin on US-6 at Ashland

Constructors Inc. of Lincoln, Nebraska has the $4.5 million contract for the three-mile project. Work

consists of concrete pavement repair, new asphalt surfacing, and the rehabilitation of three bridges. The

contractor will start the project with lane closures to perform pavement repair work. Two of the three

bridges will have one lane closed to traffic with the use of traffic signals to move traffic safely through the

bridge construction zones. The anticipated completion date is August 2018.