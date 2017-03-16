Monster Jam coming to the PBA

Monster Jam, the world’s premier Monster Jam truck series, will return to Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena April 21 and 22, 2017. The trucks will be performing on a dirt track created from truckloads of dirt dumped on Pinnacle’s arena floor. Monster Jam events are affordably priced for the whole family. Tickets will go on sale now and available at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Box Office, online at www.ticketmaster.com or can be charged by phone at 1-800-745-3000. All seats are $2 more the day of the show.

Monster Jam will be performing at the Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22. Friday’s performance is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday performances are at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. A Party in the Pits will be held Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Fans must have a ticket to the Saturday 2:00 p.m. show in order to be admitted to the Pit Party. At the Pit Party fans have the opportunity to get a view of the trucks up close and meet the drivers of the massive Monster Jam trucks.

Enter below for a chance to win the Ultimate Pit Pass Experience prize package consisting of 4 tickets to the Saturday, April 22 at 2PM performance, 4 Pit Passes good for Saturday, April 22 from 11:30AM - 1PM, 4 Meet and Greet passes and 4 Monster Jam T-Shirts. There will also be 4 second prizes of four vouchers to see a performance on April 21 or April 22. You will find the complete rules and the online entry form below.