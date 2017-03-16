Patient Choice at End of Life - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Patient Choice at End of Life

A bill in the Legislature would give people the choice to end their own lives. Omaha Sen. Ernie Chambers proposed the bill, but not everybody is on–board with the idea.

It's called the "Patient Choice at End of Life" act. The goal is to allow someone to make the choice to end their life, without any outside interference.

"Pointless, needless pain – wholly useless agony — and suffering and the loss of personal dignity is neither "good" or "ennobling", nor does it comport with the concept of human dignity," says Chambers.

Senator Chambers wants to give you the right decide to end your own life when you have 6 months or less to live; situations like terminal cancer. He's arguing for a bill that would do just that.

"For the government to withhold from such a person the right and means to carry out his or her final decision is totally unjustified, inexcusable and unacceptable," says Chambers.

He doesn't want to make it easy. The bill includes a number of safeguards to make sure it isn't abused. For example, a patient would have to express their desire both orally and in writing; as well as undergo competency checks from two physicians.

Chambers says everything in the process must be totally voluntary and without outside interference, but some don't think that will always happen.

"We have a long and documented history of our constituents being unduly influenced by authority figures such as doctors, healthcare workers, social workers, family members, guardians and conservators – even friends – resulting in a true lack of informed consent," says Michael Chittenen, Executive Director, Arc of Nebraska.

Chambers is not calling this assisted suicide, which he says requires someone to "give up on life." He says it merely gives them the option to choose how they want to die.

The bill would also require the patient to administer the drug to them self. Supporters say the bill would provide a way out for many stuck suffering.

"If the patient has a desire, I feel they should be allowed to end their suffering on their own terms. There is no reason for a dying person to wait in pain until their condition becomes too much for their body to handle," says Jenna Hyde, social worker.

As an additional precaution, the bill would make it a felony for anyone to forge or destroy someone's request for life–ending medication.

