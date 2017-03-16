Man fulfills promise after stroke

A man who suffered a stroke in late January, made good on a promise he made to dance. Ed Eilander, 57, of Newton, Iowa, went home after nearly three weeks at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, but not before some 'two-steppin.'

Just a few short weeks ago, Ed couldn't walk or use his right hand, but today was different. He danced.

It was all part of a promise he made with Madonna Stillmunks, a developing coordinator at Madonna. Something he says, pushed him along in his recovery.

"It helped me...all the way. I didn't know that...somehow I could do that,"says Ed.

Ed had the stroke in-between hip surgeries, and began his recovery shortly after. Luckily for him, he found someone who shared his love of country music.

For Madonna, stories like Ed's are why she enjoys her job.

"It means a lot to me. One of the things that I love about the job, is that patient connection. And to see those successes, whether small or large," Madonna said.