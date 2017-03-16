Man fulfills promise after stroke - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Man fulfills promise after stroke

Man fulfills promise after stroke

A man who suffered a stroke in late January, made good on a promise he made to dance. Ed Eilander, 57, of Newton, Iowa, went home after nearly three weeks at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, but not before some 'two-steppin.'

Just a few short weeks ago, Ed couldn't walk or use his right hand, but today was different. He danced. 

It was all part of a promise he made with Madonna Stillmunks, a developing coordinator at Madonna. Something he says, pushed him along in his recovery.

"It helped me...all the way. I didn't know that...somehow I could do that,"says Ed.

Ed had the stroke in-between hip surgeries, and began his recovery shortly after. Luckily for him, he found someone who shared his love of country music.

For Madonna, stories like Ed's are why she enjoys her job.

"It means a lot to me. One of the things that I love about the job, is that patient connection. And to see those successes, whether small or large," Madonna said.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Update: Police, Fire and Military presence raises concern near 70th and O streets

    Update: Police, Fire and Military presence raises concern near 70th and O streets

    Update: Police, Fire and Military presence raises concern near 70th and O streets

    POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com The Lincoln Police and Fire Departments have been parked in front of home three blocks north of 70th and O since last night according to witnesses. They also saw a bomb squad and health department employees at the house.  Although neighbors are concerned, very little information has been released by police. One police officer did say neighbors wouldn't have to evacuate area.   We'll bring you more information as soon a...

    More >>

    POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com The Lincoln Police and Fire Departments have been parked in front of home three blocks north of 70th and O since last night according to witnesses. They also saw a bomb squad and health department employees at the house.  Although neighbors are concerned, very little information has been released by police. One police officer did say neighbors wouldn't have to evacuate area.   We'll bring you more information as soon a...

    More >>

  • Air Park neighborhood

    Air Park neighborhood

    Officials say it was the high winds that caused the damage to trees.

    More >>

    Officials say it was the high winds that caused the damage to trees.

    More >>

  • Hail and heavy rain greet morning commuters

    Hail and heavy rain greet morning commuters

    A severe thunderstorm parked itself over Lincoln Monday morning, dropping heaving rain and hail.  

    More >>

    A severe thunderstorm parked itself over Lincoln Monday morning, dropping heaving rain and hail. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.