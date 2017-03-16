U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer hosts a town hall in Kearney

POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com The Lincoln Police and Fire Departments have been parked in front of home three blocks north of 70th and O since last night according to witnesses. They also saw a bomb squad and health department employees at the house. Although neighbors are concerned, very little information has been released by police. One police officer did say neighbors wouldn't have to evacuate area. We'll bring you more information as soon a...More >>
POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com The Lincoln Police and Fire Departments have been parked in front of home three blocks north of 70th and O since last night according to witnesses. They also saw a bomb squad and health department employees at the house. Although neighbors are concerned, very little information has been released by police. One police officer did say neighbors wouldn't have to evacuate area. We'll bring you more information as soon a...More >>
Officials say it was the high winds that caused the damage to trees.More >>
Officials say it was the high winds that caused the damage to trees.More >>
A severe thunderstorm parked itself over Lincoln Monday morning, dropping heaving rain and hail.More >>
A severe thunderstorm parked itself over Lincoln Monday morning, dropping heaving rain and hail.More >>
Lincoln Police are investigating an assault and robbery that happened Tuesday near Vine and N 27th street.More >>
Lincoln Police are investigating an assault and robbery that happened Tuesday near Vine and N 27th street.More >>
Acting United States Attorney Robert C. Stuart announced that United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Christopher Rueter, 46, of Lincoln, Nebraska, to 57 months in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release for possession of child pornography.More >>
Acting United States Attorney Robert C. Stuart announced that United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Christopher Rueter, 46, of Lincoln, Nebraska, to 57 months in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release for possession of child pornography.More >>
Celebrate Lincoln is going strong in its seventh year, back in the downtown area again this year. People filled into Centennial Mall and N Streets Friday evening to enjoy live music, food, beverages and fun. "I think that artists, you know, really enjoy, coming to Lincoln. It's a music town, people love their music and they come out in the thousands to support it," said, John Lefler Jr., a DJ at B-107.3. Officials say theyexpect over 10,000 people for the Summer festival,...More >>
Celebrate Lincoln is going strong in its seventh year, back in the downtown area again this year. People filled into Centennial Mall and N Streets Friday evening to enjoy live music, food, beverages and fun. "I think that artists, you know, really enjoy, coming to Lincoln. It's a music town, people love their music and they come out in the thousands to support it," said, John Lefler Jr., a DJ at B-107.3. Officials say theyexpect over 10,000 people for the Summer festival,...More >>
Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Residents in parts of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa are cleaning up after severe thunderstorms _ some producing hurricane-force winds _ shattered homes, tore down trees and left thousands without power. The National Weather Service in Valley, just west of Omaha, says storms blasted Omaha and surrounding areas with heavy rain, hail and winds reaching nearly 90 mph. The service has...More >>
Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Residents in parts of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa are cleaning up after severe thunderstorms _ some producing hurricane-force winds _ shattered homes, tore down trees and left thousands without power. The National Weather Service in Valley, just west of Omaha, says storms blasted Omaha and surrounding areas with heavy rain, hail and winds reaching nearly 90 mph. The service has...More >>
POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com The following is a press release: State parks and recreation areas sustain storm damage LINCOLN, Neb. — Strong storms Friday evening caused damage at state parks and recreation areas in Dodge, Lancaster, Cass, Saunders and Sarpy counties, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. High winds and heavy rain caused damage to trees, as well as power outages and minor damage to structures at virtually all state pa...More >>
POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com The following is a press release: State parks and recreation areas sustain storm damage LINCOLN, Neb. — Strong storms Friday evening caused damage at state parks and recreation areas in Dodge, Lancaster, Cass, Saunders and Sarpy counties, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. High winds and heavy rain caused damage to trees, as well as power outages and minor damage to structures at virtually all state pa...More >>
The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado briefly touched down near 48th and Leighton Friday evening.More >>
The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado briefly touched down near 48th and Leighton Friday evening.More >>