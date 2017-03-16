U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer hosts a town hall in Kearney

Several Nebraskans got their long awaited chance to directly talk to U.S. Senator Deb Fischer in Kearney Thursday.

About 200 people filled the seats of this hall.

Many questions centered around the future of healthcare in America especially Medicaid.

That was the main concern of Lincoln mother Wendy Hines.

Her son has thyroid cancer.

She said his coverage is a matter of life and death.

Fischer didn't give a clear position.

She said she is waiting on reform bill that’s in the house.

"It makes me nervous. It makes me angry. I mean he is an upstanding citizen and he deserves to have health care,” Lincoln attendee Wendy Hines said.

Another hot topic was education.

Many of the attendees criticized Fischer for her support of education secretary Betsy DeVos.

The senator said she doesn't support charter schools or vouchers.

She said she believes the federal government should stay out of education.

Former Nebraska teacher Cynthia Getty agrees.

"I really think it's best the closer you can get an education to the student. I think the local district level is the best place to start,” Cynthia Getty of Overton, Neb said.

The crowd was pretty much calm and respectful.

Things did get a little heated between two participants when the topic of funding Planned Parenthood came up.

Fischer said that she thinks her town hall was productive.

"We’re a diverse state and it's important to different viewpoints, so I can weigh those and understand where people are at,” U.S. Senator Deb Fischer said.

"I give her credit for at least coming here and opening up and not just allowing questions for people who agreed with her,” Lincoln attendee John Votta said.

Fischer did hold another listening session Thursday afternoon in Holdrege.

She plans to host town halls in Lincoln and Omaha in August.