Mayor Beutler announces improvements to Havelock Avenue

POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com The Lincoln Police and Fire Departments have been parked in front of home three blocks north of 70th and O since last night according to witnesses. They also saw a bomb squad and health department employees at the house. Although neighbors are concerned, very little information has been released by police. One police officer did say neighbors wouldn't have to evacuate area. We'll bring you more information as soon a...More >>
POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com The Lincoln Police and Fire Departments have been parked in front of home three blocks north of 70th and O since last night according to witnesses. They also saw a bomb squad and health department employees at the house. Although neighbors are concerned, very little information has been released by police. One police officer did say neighbors wouldn't have to evacuate area. We'll bring you more information as soon a...More >>
The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado briefly touched down near 48th and Leighton Friday evening.More >>
The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado briefly touched down near 48th and Leighton Friday evening.More >>
Officials say it was the high winds that caused the damage to trees.More >>
Officials say it was the high winds that caused the damage to trees.More >>
POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com The following is a press release: State parks and recreation areas sustain storm damage LINCOLN, Neb. — Strong storms Friday evening caused damage at state parks and recreation areas in Dodge, Lancaster, Cass, Saunders and Sarpy counties, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. High winds and heavy rain caused damage to trees, as well as power outages and minor damage to structures at virtually all state pa...More >>
POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com The following is a press release: State parks and recreation areas sustain storm damage LINCOLN, Neb. — Strong storms Friday evening caused damage at state parks and recreation areas in Dodge, Lancaster, Cass, Saunders and Sarpy counties, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. High winds and heavy rain caused damage to trees, as well as power outages and minor damage to structures at virtually all state pa...More >>
POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com The following is a news release issued early this morning from Nebraska Emergency Management describing damage throughout Eastern Nebraska. Storm Damage Reported Across Eastern Nebraska Stay Out of Affected Communities for Life Safety and Emergency Response The State Emergency Operations Center at Nebraska Emergency Management Agency is partially activated and working with other state agencies and local emergency manage...More >>
POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com The following is a news release issued early this morning from Nebraska Emergency Management describing damage throughout Eastern Nebraska. Storm Damage Reported Across Eastern Nebraska Stay Out of Affected Communities for Life Safety and Emergency Response The State Emergency Operations Center at Nebraska Emergency Management Agency is partially activated and working with other state agencies and local emergency manage...More >>
Acting United States Attorney Robert C. Stuart announced that United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Christopher Rueter, 46, of Lincoln, Nebraska, to 57 months in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release for possession of child pornography.More >>
Acting United States Attorney Robert C. Stuart announced that United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Christopher Rueter, 46, of Lincoln, Nebraska, to 57 months in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release for possession of child pornography.More >>
Officials say the girl was found at the bottom of the pool.More >>
Officials say the girl was found at the bottom of the pool.More >>
Nebraska Crossings Outlets is currently closed due to a power outage in the area.More >>
Nebraska Crossings Outlets is currently closed due to a power outage in the area.More >>