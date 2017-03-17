Bullet shot through child's bedroom wall

Lincoln Police say a bullet shot through a home and into a child’s bedroom Thursday night.

It happened at a home near SW 16th and West A around 5 o'clock.

Lincoln Police say a man was cleaning his gun when it accidentally went off.

They say the bullet shot through his house and went into a child’s bedroom in his next door neighbor’s home.

Thankfully no one was injured.

The man was cited and released for discharging a weapon within city limits.