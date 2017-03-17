Fire on West O Street

Lincoln Fire and Rescue have been busy battling a fire inside a restaurant located on West O Street.

They say the fire started in the kitchen of the Lounge, which is a restaurant located inside of the Knight's Inn. It happened around 8:30 Friday morning.

The only people inside the restaurant at the time of the blaze were the owners and they got out safely.

The cause of the fire and amount of damage done is still under investigation.

The restaurant will be closed for the rest of the day, but the motel is still open.