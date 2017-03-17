Nebraska lawmakers advance 'Choose Life' license plate bill - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nebraska lawmakers advance 'Choose Life' license plate bill

Nebraska lawmakers advance 'Choose Life' license plate bill

Nebraska Legislative Floor Nebraska Legislative Floor

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com


LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)       

        A bill that would allow Nebraska drivers to display their opposition to abortion on their license plates is headed for a final vote in the Legislature.
        Senators gave second-round approval Friday to a bill that would require the state Department of Motor Vehicles to design ``Choose Life'' plates. The plates would cost $5 more than standard license plates, and revenue would supplement federal funding for the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.
        Senators who oppose the measure say political language should not be on state-issued license plates.        

Nebraska allows organizational plates if groups demonstrate 250 people would use them and pay $17,500. Bob Blank, chairman of the Nebraska chapter of the National Choose Life effort, says the group can't gather enough signatures or money.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Update: Police, Fire and Military presence raises concern near 70th and O streets

    Update: Police, Fire and Military presence raises concern near 70th and O streets

    Update: Police, Fire and Military presence raises concern near 70th and O streets

    POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com The Lincoln Police and Fire Departments have been parked in front of home three blocks north of 70th and O since last night according to witnesses. They also saw a bomb squad and health department employees at the house.  Although neighbors are concerned, very little information has been released by police. One police officer did say neighbors wouldn't have to evacuate area.   We'll bring you more information as soon a...

    More >>

    POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com The Lincoln Police and Fire Departments have been parked in front of home three blocks north of 70th and O since last night according to witnesses. They also saw a bomb squad and health department employees at the house.  Although neighbors are concerned, very little information has been released by police. One police officer did say neighbors wouldn't have to evacuate area.   We'll bring you more information as soon a...

    More >>

  • NWS confirms tornado at 48th and Leighton, Lincoln

    NWS confirms tornado at 48th and Leighton, Lincoln

    NWS confirms tornado at 48th and Leighton, Lincoln

    The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado briefly touched down near 48th and Leighton Friday evening. 

    More >>

    The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado briefly touched down near 48th and Leighton Friday evening. 

    More >>

  • Air Park neighborhood

    Air Park neighborhood

    Officials say it was the high winds that caused the damage to trees.

    More >>

    Officials say it was the high winds that caused the damage to trees.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.