Nebraska to drop lawsuit over transgender bathroom policy

Nebraska to drop lawsuit over transgender bathroom policy

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

        Nebraska has asked to drop a 10-state lawsuit it led challenging the Obama administration's guidance on locker room and bathroom use by transgender students.
        The Nebraska attorney general's office filed the request in a motion Thursday. Chief Deputy Attorney General David Bydalek says the U.S. Departments of Justice and Education withdrew the guidance last month.
        The Obama administration's guidance had directed schools to allow transgender students to use restrooms and locker rooms according to their expressed gender. Those who didn't would have risked a loss of federal funding.
        Nebraska filed the challenge in July. It was joined by Arkansas, Kansas, Michigan, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, South Caroline, South Dakota and Wyoming.

