Nebraska lawmakers resolve contentious filibuster dispute

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

Nebraska lawmakers have resolved a contentious dispute over filibusters that consumed roughly one-third of this year's session.

Senators voted 38-2 on Friday to keep the parliamentary rules they relied on last year.

Some conservative senators in the Republican-led Legislature had sought a rule change that would have made it easier to overcome filibusters. Progressive senators opposed the idea, saying it would trample on minority rights.

After nearly 30 days of debate with no resolution, Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer ended the discussion so senators could move on to other issues.

The rules debate was scheduled to resume on Monday, the session's 50th day. But Scheer says senators aren't likely to have any fruitful discussion on the issue this year, so it's best to proceed with last year's rules.