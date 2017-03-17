Nebraska lawmakers resolve contentious filibuster dispute - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nebraska lawmakers resolve contentious filibuster dispute

Nebraska lawmakers resolve contentious filibuster dispute

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com


LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

        Nebraska lawmakers have resolved a contentious dispute over filibusters that consumed roughly one-third of this year's session.
        Senators voted 38-2 on Friday to keep the parliamentary rules they relied on last year.
        Some conservative senators in the Republican-led Legislature had sought a rule change that would have made it easier to overcome filibusters. Progressive senators opposed the idea, saying it would trample on minority rights.
        After nearly 30 days of debate with no resolution, Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer ended the discussion so senators could move on to other issues.
        The rules debate was scheduled to resume on Monday, the session's 50th day. But Scheer says senators aren't likely to have any fruitful discussion on the issue this year, so it's best to proceed with last year's rules.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Update: Police, Fire and Military presence raises concern near 70th and O streets

    Update: Police, Fire and Military presence raises concern near 70th and O streets

    Update: Police, Fire and Military presence raises concern near 70th and O streets

    POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com The Lincoln Police and Fire Departments have been parked in front of home three blocks north of 70th and O since last night according to witnesses. They also saw a bomb squad and health department employees at the house.  Although neighbors are concerned, very little information has been released by police. One police officer did say neighbors wouldn't have to evacuate area.   We'll bring you more information as soon a...

    More >>

    POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com The Lincoln Police and Fire Departments have been parked in front of home three blocks north of 70th and O since last night according to witnesses. They also saw a bomb squad and health department employees at the house.  Although neighbors are concerned, very little information has been released by police. One police officer did say neighbors wouldn't have to evacuate area.   We'll bring you more information as soon a...

    More >>

  • NWS confirms tornado at 48th and Leighton, Lincoln

    NWS confirms tornado at 48th and Leighton, Lincoln

    NWS confirms tornado at 48th and Leighton, Lincoln

    The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado briefly touched down near 48th and Leighton Friday evening. 

    More >>

    The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado briefly touched down near 48th and Leighton Friday evening. 

    More >>

  • Air Park neighborhood

    Air Park neighborhood

    Officials say it was the high winds that caused the damage to trees.

    More >>

    Officials say it was the high winds that caused the damage to trees.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.