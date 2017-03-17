Excellence in Education: Spring Break Camp

This week students in the Lincoln School District were on Spring Break. But that didn't stop a group of local grade students from learning something new.

For the past two days, students have been putting their skills to work building a mini golf course. The students are tackling the project, while attending Spring Break camp at Goodrich Middle School.

During the camp, students incorporated math, art, and science to design and build an indoor putting green. They calculated angles, drew up blueprints, and worked on their swing!



"We're talking about the engineering method. That is: ask, imagine, plan," says Jesus Worth, who attended the camp.

Many of the materials were donated by local companies. Friday evening, families were invited to try out the golf course that the students had made.