Excellence in Education: Spring Break Camp - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Excellence in Education: Spring Break Camp

This week students in the Lincoln School District were on Spring Break. But that didn't stop a group of local grade students from learning something new. 

For the past two days, students have been putting their skills to work building a mini golf course. The students are tackling the project, while attending Spring Break camp at Goodrich Middle School. 

During the camp, students incorporated math, art, and science to design and build an indoor putting green. They calculated angles, drew up blueprints, and worked on their swing!
 
"We're talking about the engineering method. That is: ask, imagine, plan," says Jesus Worth, who attended the camp.

Many of the materials were donated by local companies. Friday evening, families were invited to try out the golf course that the students had made.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Update: Police, Fire and Military presence raises concern near 70th and O streets

    Update: Police, Fire and Military presence raises concern near 70th and O streets

    Update: Police, Fire and Military presence raises concern near 70th and O streets

    POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com The Lincoln Police and Fire Departments have been parked in front of home three blocks north of 70th and O since last night according to witnesses. They also saw a bomb squad and health department employees at the house.  Although neighbors are concerned, very little information has been released by police. One police officer did say neighbors wouldn't have to evacuate area.   We'll bring you more information as soon a...

    More >>

    POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com The Lincoln Police and Fire Departments have been parked in front of home three blocks north of 70th and O since last night according to witnesses. They also saw a bomb squad and health department employees at the house.  Although neighbors are concerned, very little information has been released by police. One police officer did say neighbors wouldn't have to evacuate area.   We'll bring you more information as soon a...

    More >>

  • NWS confirms tornado at 48th and Leighton, Lincoln

    NWS confirms tornado at 48th and Leighton, Lincoln

    NWS confirms tornado at 48th and Leighton, Lincoln

    The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado briefly touched down near 48th and Leighton Friday evening. 

    More >>

    The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado briefly touched down near 48th and Leighton Friday evening. 

    More >>

  • Air Park neighborhood

    Air Park neighborhood

    Officials say it was the high winds that caused the damage to trees.

    More >>

    Officials say it was the high winds that caused the damage to trees.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.