Firefighters rescue men whose canoe had capsized in lake

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

        Firefighters and a man with a boat have rescued two men whose canoe capsized in a lake on the north side of Omaha.
        The Omaha Fire Department says firefighters who were sent to the scene at Lake Cunningham around 4 p.m. Thursday could see the two men weren't wearing life jackets. But the two were holding onto their canoe, which had been anchored.        

       The department says a man already on the lake with his boat took two firefighters out to the canoe. They helped the men into the boat, which took them to shore. They were taken to a hospital for treatment of hypothermia.
        A department rescue boat soon launched and picked up the firefighter who'd stayed with the canoe so the private boat wouldn't be overloaded.

