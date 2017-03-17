Man found guilty of sexual assault

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

A 21-year-old man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman who had passed out at a party in Lincoln.

A Lancaster County jury took around 90 minutes to return its verdict against Misael Ramirez Thursday afternoon.

Ramirez told police that what happened that night was consensual.

A prosecutor said during his closing argument Thursday that Ramirez took advantage of a drunken 20-year-old woman at the party on May 5 last year.

His sentencing is scheduled for April 21.