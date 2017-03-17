Session III: Berger Advances to NCAA Semifinals

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

St. Louis, Mo. – Sophomore Tyler Berger (157) clinched All-America honors and a spot in the semifinals during Session III of the NCAA Championships at the Scottrade Center on Friday.

As a team, Nebraska is in 10th place with 27 points. Penn State leads the team race with 74 points, while Ohio State (59) and Iowa (58) round out the top three.

Berger, making his second NCAA appearance, became the 102nd All-American in program history with his quarterfinal victory in Session III. He took down fifth-seeded Joseph Smith (Oklahoma State) in sudden victory-1, 3-1. Berger will face top-seeded Jason Nolf (Penn State) in Friday night’s semifinals.

Reigning All-Americans Eric Montoya (133) and TJ Dudley (184) each fell in the quarterfinals, but will wrestle for All-America accolades in Session IV. Montoya, the No. 7 seed at 133 pounds, lost to No. 2 seed Seth Gross (South Dakota State), 11-1. Dudley, the No. 7 seed at 184 pounds, was pinned by No. 2 seed Bo Nickal (Penn State) in 4:33.

Dudley seeks his third career All-America accolade on Friday night when he faces Rutgers’ Nicholas Gravina in the Round of 12. Montoya will go for his second All-America award when he battles Rutgers’ Scott Delvecchio on Friday night.

No. 5 Tim Lambert (125), No. 9 Colton McCrystal (141) and No. 7 Aaron Studebaker (197) each went 2-0 in Session III to remain in contention for a spot on the podium. Lambert downed Ohio State’s Jose Rodriguez by decision before pinning 13th-seeded Shakur Laney (Ohio) in 5:57. The fall marked Lambert’s team-leading ninth of the season.

McCrystal defeated Oklahoma’s Mike Longo by major decision before topping 16th-seeded Jared Prince (Navy), 8-5. Studebaker won a pair of 2-0 decisions over No. 9 seed Nate Rotert (South Dakota State) and Oklahoma’s Brad Johnson.

Senior Collin Jensen (HWT) was eliminated when 14th-seeded Thomas Haines (Lock Haven) pinned him in the consolation second round. Jensen finishes the season with a 29-13 record after a 1-2 showing in St. Louis. He went 93-59 during his career at Nebraska.

Session IV begins tonight at 7 p.m. (CT), and will be televised on ESPN and streamed live on ESPN3.

NCAA Championships

March 16-18, 2017

Scottrade Center

St. Louis, Mo.

125 pounds

First Round: #5 Tim Lambert (NEB) dec. Brock Hudkins (NIU), 9-2

Second Round: #12 Sean Fausz (NCST) dec. #5 Tim Lambert (NEB), 3-1

Consolation Second Round: #5 Tim Lambert (NEB) dec. Jose Rodriguez (OHST), 6-1

Consolation Third Round: #5 Tim Lambert (NEB) pin #13 Shakur Laney (OHIO), 5:57

133 pounds

First Round: #7 Eric Montoya (NEB) dec. Mark Grey (CORN), 6-1

Second Round: #7 Eric Montoya (NEB) major dec. #10 John Erneste (MIZZ), 14-2

Quarterfinals: #2 Seth Gross (SDSU) major dec. #7 Eric Montoya (NEB), 11-1

141 pounds

First Round: #9 Colton McCrystal (NEB) dec. Noah Forrider (OHIO), 7-1

Second Round: #8 Jaydin Eierman (MIZZ) dec. #9 Colton McCrystal (NEB), 9-6

Consolation Second Round: #9 Colton McCrystal (NEB) major dec. Mike Longo (OKLA), 12-4

Consolation Third Round: #9 Colton McCrystal (NEB) dec. #16 Jared Prince (NAVY), 8-5

157 pounds

First Round: #4 Tyler Berger (NEB) dec. Ryan Mosley (GW), 9-2

Second Round: #4 Tyler Berger (NEB) dec. Kyle Langenderfer (ILL), 11-7

Quarterfinals: #4 Tyler Berger (NEB) sudden victory-1 #5 Joseph Smith (OKST), 3-1

184 pounds

First Round: #7 TJ Dudley (NEB) tech fall Michale Fagg-Daves (RID), 17-0

Second Round: #7 TJ Dudley (NEB) dec. #10 Michael Macchiavello (NCST), 6-1

Quarterfinals: #2 Bo Nickal (PSU) pin #7 TJ Dudley (NEB), 4:33

197 pounds

First Round: #7 Aaron Studebaker (NEB) pin Brett Harner (PRIN), 4:52

Second Round: #10 Kevin Beazley (ODU) pin #7 Aaron Studebaker (NEB), 6:11

Consolation Second Round: #7 Aaron Studebaker (NEB) dec. #9 Nate Rotert (SDSU), 2-0

Consolation Third Round: #7 Aaron Studebaker (NEB) dec. Brad Johnson (OKLA), 2-0

Heavyweight

First Round: Mike Kosoy (NCST) dec. #13 Collin Jensen (NEB), 5-2

Consolation First Round: #13 Collin Jensen (NEB) dec. Gage Hutchison (EMU), 5-4

Consolation Second Round: #14 Thomas Haines (LHU) pin #13 Collin Jensen (NEB), 4:51

Finish: DNP (1-2 record)