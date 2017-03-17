JCPenney closing 3 stores in Nebraska

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

JCPenney Company, Inc. announced the 138 stores that they plan to close Friday.

In Nebraska, three stores in Fremont, McCook and North Platte will close its doors.

The company is also closing a Florida supply chain facility and relocating another California facility.

“Approximately 5,000 positions nationwide will be impacted by the store closures, most of which will occur in June. JCPenney is in the process of identifying relocation opportunities within the Company for esteemed leaders. Additionally, JCPenney will provide outplacement support services for those eligible associates who will be leaving the Company,” said a news released posted on Friday.

The company said most affected stores will begin the liquidation process on April 17.