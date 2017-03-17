JCPenney closing 3 stores in Nebraska - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

JCPenney closing 3 stores in Nebraska

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv,com

JCPenney Company, Inc. announced the 138 stores that they plan to close Friday.

In Nebraska, three stores in Fremont, McCook and North Platte will close its doors.

The company is also closing a Florida supply chain facility and relocating another California facility.

“Approximately 5,000 positions nationwide will be impacted by the store closures, most of which will occur in June. JCPenney is in the process of identifying relocation opportunities within the Company for esteemed leaders. Additionally, JCPenney will provide outplacement support services for those eligible associates who will be leaving the Company,” said a news released posted on Friday.

The company said most affected stores will begin the liquidation process on April 17.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Update: Police, Fire and Military presence raises concern near 70th and O streets

    Update: Police, Fire and Military presence raises concern near 70th and O streets

    Update: Police, Fire and Military presence raises concern near 70th and O streets

    POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com The Lincoln Police and Fire Departments have been parked in front of home three blocks north of 70th and O since last night according to witnesses. They also saw a bomb squad and health department employees at the house.  Although neighbors are concerned, very little information has been released by police. One police officer did say neighbors wouldn't have to evacuate area.   We'll bring you more information as soon a...

    More >>

    POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com The Lincoln Police and Fire Departments have been parked in front of home three blocks north of 70th and O since last night according to witnesses. They also saw a bomb squad and health department employees at the house.  Although neighbors are concerned, very little information has been released by police. One police officer did say neighbors wouldn't have to evacuate area.   We'll bring you more information as soon a...

    More >>

  • 'A number of casualties' after a vehicle hits pedestrian in London

    'A number of casualties' after a vehicle hits pedestrian in London

    'A number of casualties' after a vehicle hits pedestrian in London

    A vehicle has hit pedestrians in London and there are "a number of causalities being worked on at the scene," according to authorities. 

    More >>

    A vehicle has hit pedestrians in London and there are "a number of causalities being worked on at the scene," according to authorities. 

    More >>

  • NWS confirms tornado at 48th and Leighton, Lincoln

    NWS confirms tornado at 48th and Leighton, Lincoln

    NWS confirms tornado at 48th and Leighton, Lincoln

    The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado briefly touched down near 48th and Leighton Friday evening. 

    More >>

    The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado briefly touched down near 48th and Leighton Friday evening. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.