"Greeks Go Green" finds new hope

An old recycling initiative that fell failed to garner support in 2014, has received new life.

"Greeks Go Green" is a project to make fraternity and sorority houses more Eco-friendly.

The latest statistics show that the University of Nebraska-Lincoln received grades ranging from "C" to "D+" from the College Sustainability Report Card.

But Erin Husmann, co-chair of the group, is trying to change that culture.

"Our end goal, would be to have every Greek community...so speaking specifically of the Greeks Go Green Community. Take away from this project, and live a sustainable life and then diffuse that to those around them," said Husmann

The committee has an environmental checklist for Greek houses and an audit process.

One of the major goals of the committee is to make UNL Styrofoam free and to recycle 90% of the waste at events for philanthropy.