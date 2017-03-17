Lincoln Celebrates St. Patrick's Day - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lincoln Celebrates St. Patrick's Day

Lincoln Celebrates St. Patrick's Day

Posted: Updated:

Green beer, Guinness, and gold coins, its St. Patrick's Day and Lincoln is celebrating.

Two bars, sitting right across the street from each other in Lincoln’s historic Haymarket, offer a taste of authentic Ireland.

"Wherever you are at in the world, try to get into an Irish pub,” Tyler Papa, McFarland and Sons, said. “It's all about family and friendship and just having a good time and you really get that feel from being in an Irish pub."

"People want an Irish experience, they want the food, they want the music, and there are all these other kinds of things you have to be able to accommodate," Michael Stelzner, McKinney’s Irish Pub, said.

Do we really know the history behind March 17th?

"St. Patrick, from Ireland, was enslaved and he ended up bringing the faith to Ireland," Andrew Karstrom, Lincoln, said.

"St. Patrick drove the slaves out of Ireland"

The holiday originated in the 17th century and is known as both a religious and cultural day. It celebrates St. Patrick and the arrival of Christianity to Ireland.

Sticking with tradition, a local Irish club is giving back this holiday.

They're raising money for local immigrant–related charities.

"Being some of the first immigrants of the country and celebrating St. Patrick's Day, we would be remiss to not lend a hand to the newest people off the boat," Benjamin Coleman, Ancient Order of Hibernians, said.

They will be outside McKinney’s until 5 Friday night.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Update: Police, Fire and Military presence raises concern near 70th and O streets

    Update: Police, Fire and Military presence raises concern near 70th and O streets

    Update: Police, Fire and Military presence raises concern near 70th and O streets

    POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com The Lincoln Police and Fire Departments have been parked in front of home three blocks north of 70th and O since last night according to witnesses. They also saw a bomb squad and health department employees at the house.  Although neighbors are concerned, very little information has been released by police. One police officer did say neighbors wouldn't have to evacuate area.   We'll bring you more information as soon a...

    More >>

    POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com The Lincoln Police and Fire Departments have been parked in front of home three blocks north of 70th and O since last night according to witnesses. They also saw a bomb squad and health department employees at the house.  Although neighbors are concerned, very little information has been released by police. One police officer did say neighbors wouldn't have to evacuate area.   We'll bring you more information as soon a...

    More >>

  • 'A number of casualties' after a vehicle hits pedestrian in London

    'A number of casualties' after a vehicle hits pedestrian in London

    'A number of casualties' after a vehicle hits pedestrian in London

    A vehicle has hit pedestrians in London and there are "a number of causalities being worked on at the scene," according to authorities. 

    More >>

    A vehicle has hit pedestrians in London and there are "a number of causalities being worked on at the scene," according to authorities. 

    More >>

  • NWS confirms tornado at 48th and Leighton, Lincoln

    NWS confirms tornado at 48th and Leighton, Lincoln

    NWS confirms tornado at 48th and Leighton, Lincoln

    The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado briefly touched down near 48th and Leighton Friday evening. 

    More >>

    The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado briefly touched down near 48th and Leighton Friday evening. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.