Lincoln Celebrates St. Patrick's Day

Green beer, Guinness, and gold coins, its St. Patrick's Day and Lincoln is celebrating.

Two bars, sitting right across the street from each other in Lincoln’s historic Haymarket, offer a taste of authentic Ireland.

"Wherever you are at in the world, try to get into an Irish pub,” Tyler Papa, McFarland and Sons, said. “It's all about family and friendship and just having a good time and you really get that feel from being in an Irish pub."

"People want an Irish experience, they want the food, they want the music, and there are all these other kinds of things you have to be able to accommodate," Michael Stelzner, McKinney’s Irish Pub, said.

Do we really know the history behind March 17th?

"St. Patrick, from Ireland, was enslaved and he ended up bringing the faith to Ireland," Andrew Karstrom, Lincoln, said.

"St. Patrick drove the slaves out of Ireland"

The holiday originated in the 17th century and is known as both a religious and cultural day. It celebrates St. Patrick and the arrival of Christianity to Ireland.

Sticking with tradition, a local Irish club is giving back this holiday.

They're raising money for local immigrant–related charities.

"Being some of the first immigrants of the country and celebrating St. Patrick's Day, we would be remiss to not lend a hand to the newest people off the boat," Benjamin Coleman, Ancient Order of Hibernians, said.

They will be outside McKinney’s until 5 Friday night.