Senator Ben Sasse meets with the community

Senator Ben Sasse has been out listening to the community.

He held a town hall meeting at Elkhorn South High School Friday morning. The room was packed and the people were heated.

"I was very contentious, which I was really glad to see because I think people expect Nebraskans to be calm and submissive and we were not," said one guest.

Those in attendance were holding colored signs; green meaning they agree with the topic and red meaning they disagree.

The second event Senator Sasse attended was a rotary meeting here in Lincoln and that was a much quieter scene. A hot topic at both events was health care and the budget.

"The number one problem with American health care that needs to be fixed, is that we need to create a system where we treat people the same regardless of whether they pool from a large employer group, or whether or not their a small business man or woman or their a farmer or rancher, or if their currently going through a period of un-insurance. Everybody ought to be able to get a health care policy that goes with them across job and geographic change," said Senator Sasse.

And when it comes to the new administrations health care plan the senator is not entirely supportive.

"I don't know what legislation were going to end up with, but I sort of sit at the place that's some of its good, some of its not so good, and a lot of its still undetermined," said Sasse.

One person asked the senator what he really thinks of President Trump's new budget, which will expand defense spending and make cuts to other agencies.

"It's really important for us to have a historical understanding of where we are. We spend less on national security now than at any point in American history, that's a really big deal and people don't understand that," Sasse said.

